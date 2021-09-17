Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 415,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 289,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 312,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.