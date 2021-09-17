Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Rogers worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $190.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average of $193.51. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

