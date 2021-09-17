Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.