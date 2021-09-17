EOS (EOS) Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 7% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.90 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $5.11 or 0.00010753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,034,381,608 coins and its circulating supply is 958,297,863 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

