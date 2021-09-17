EOS Trading 11.8% Higher This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and $2.55 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $5.24 or 0.00010850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,034,438,795 coins and its circulating supply is 958,355,050 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

