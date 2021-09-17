EOSDT Price Reaches $0.99 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $1,906.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

