EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder Sells 1,250 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50.

EPAM traded down $13.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $613.54. 3,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.24. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

