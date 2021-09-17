EpiK Protocol Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002479 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.83 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00071348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00118716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00176445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.30 or 0.07293119 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,369.23 or 1.00127319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00832756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

