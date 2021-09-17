Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Up 81.8% in August

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EPSN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 55,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPSN. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,734,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

