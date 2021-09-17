Equinor ASA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,245 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,324% compared to the average daily volume of 298 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $23.25. 203,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $24.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after buying an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after buying an additional 65,014 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after buying an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 75.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after buying an additional 799,858 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

