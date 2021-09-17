Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for H2O Innovation Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.70. The stock has a market cap of C$213.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.43.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

