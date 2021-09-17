Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 17th (ARMK, BTOOY, CREE, CRUS, EQNR, FSUGY, GLPEY, GWB, HIMX, LZAGY)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, September 17th:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Get Aramark alerts:

B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $93.00 price target on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $680.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $240.00 target price on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $315.00 target price on the stock.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.