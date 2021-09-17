Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 17th (A, AGF.B, CNR, CP, ED, EIX, ETR, FE, INE, JKS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $165.00 to $200.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)

had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$139.00 to C$144.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$98.00 to C$97.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $122.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was given a C$26.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from $350.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $520.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $67.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $155.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$63.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) was given a C$24.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $309.00 to $340.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.