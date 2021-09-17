Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 17th (A, AGF.B, CNR, CP, ED, EIX, ETR, FE, INE, JKS)

Sep 17th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 17th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $165.00 to $200.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$139.00 to C$144.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$98.00 to C$97.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $122.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was given a C$26.00 target price by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $58.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from $350.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $520.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $67.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $155.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$63.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) was given a C$24.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $309.00 to $340.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

