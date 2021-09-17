Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 17th (BARC, BMW, BNP, DAI, FME, GLE, GS, HSBA, NOEJ, RNO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 17th:

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $458.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €9.80 ($11.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stabilus (ETR:STM) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($276.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €12.80 ($15.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

