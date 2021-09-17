Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 17th (HI, HMSNF, HYLN, IKNA, ILPT, INVH, KBCSY, KKPNF, KRC, LBPH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 17th:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. “

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

