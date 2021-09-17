Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

