Era Swap Hits One Day Volume of $21,097.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Era Swap has a total market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $21,097.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00134820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.