Ergo Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Ergo has a total market cap of $559.36 million and $4.21 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $17.47 or 0.00036845 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.00 or 0.07245484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00381163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.78 or 0.01319586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00120091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.97 or 0.00552410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.58 or 0.00505202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00340844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.