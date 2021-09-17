Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 15,920,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. increased its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESGC opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. Eros STX Global has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.77.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

