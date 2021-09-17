ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 70.5% in August

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ERYP stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $5.90. 155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,280. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

