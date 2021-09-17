ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 70.5% in August

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ERYP stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $5.90. 155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,280. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
About ERYTECH Pharma
ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.
