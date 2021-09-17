ESBC Price Reaches $0.0374 on Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $58,253.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,266,520 coins and its circulating supply is 29,987,186 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

