Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ESP traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Separately, TheStreet cut Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design and production of military equipment. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas and high power radar systems. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY.

