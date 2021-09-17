Essentia (ESS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $345,323.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $345,323.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00133031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00045854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.49 or 0.00772518 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

