Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $19,661.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00135290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.01 or 0.00761165 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.