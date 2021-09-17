EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0143 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $277,925.07 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00133988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.