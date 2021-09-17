Ethverse 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $76,707.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 100.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 125.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $76,707.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.02 or 0.00741280 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001396 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.40 or 0.01199042 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Ethverse

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,051,186 coins and its circulating supply is 7,961,013 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

