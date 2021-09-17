EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Up 78.7% in August

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EuroDry stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.27%. Research analysts predict that EuroDry will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in EuroDry during the second quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EuroDry during the second quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EuroDry by 282.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDRY. Maxim Group boosted their target price on EuroDry from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

EuroDry Company Profile

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

