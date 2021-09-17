Evedo (EVED) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $2.01 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00133623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00045794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

