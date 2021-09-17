EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 17.36 and last traded at 17.39. Approximately 20,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 414,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 19.01.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 121.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 110.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

