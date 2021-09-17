Everest (ID) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a total market cap of $31.77 million and $1.51 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00118386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00172755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.61 or 0.07329000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,571.13 or 1.00313016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00831604 BTC.

About Everest

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.