EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Up 4.4%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 1,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 279,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

EVER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.84 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $297,835.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,509 shares of company stock valued at $801,425 over the last ninety days. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 63.6% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

