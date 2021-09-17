EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez Sells 14,517 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EVTC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. 986,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after acquiring an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,625,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVERTEC by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after acquiring an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 240,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

