EvidenZ Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvidenZ has a market cap of $6.63 million and approximately $79,389.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00131428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,215,698 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

