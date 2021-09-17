Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,666,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AQUA opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.90. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,959 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

