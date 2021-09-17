ExclusiveCoin Hits Market Cap of $998,457.32 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $998,457.32 and $4,222.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016815 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007645 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

