Exeedme Market Cap Achieves $36.24 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $36.24 million and $1.45 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exeedme has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00069702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00181308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00119268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.14 or 0.07143880 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,096.54 or 0.99714956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.70 or 0.00822976 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

