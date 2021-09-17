Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.