Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,340 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Exelixis worth $58,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 34.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 163,155 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $4,760,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 23,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,684. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

