eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,700 shares of company stock worth $15,952,980 over the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $46.23. 1,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

