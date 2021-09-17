Expanse Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $9,580.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,310.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.05 or 0.07205624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.93 or 0.00382428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $621.91 or 0.01314511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00120417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.12 or 0.00554030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.74 or 0.00504625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00338046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

