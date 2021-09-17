Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,398 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,084 shares of company stock worth $17,133,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 79,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.42. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

