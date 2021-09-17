Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,453 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.21% of Expedia Group worth $49,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,084 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

