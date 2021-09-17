Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stake Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Extra Space Storage worth $39,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,083. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.15.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

