Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Down 5.5%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 35,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,170,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The business had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $111,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

