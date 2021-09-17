F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Down 6.2%

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.23. 13,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 369,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FXLV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

