F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 1,200 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $242,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,738.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,794. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 51.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 87.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

