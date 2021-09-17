F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in F5 Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $291,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,794. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,859 shares of company stock worth $1,786,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

