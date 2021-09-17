Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Factorial Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.1% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $10.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.35.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

