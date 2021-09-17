Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 31,302 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 360,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $125,442,000 after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $9.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.26. 811,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,580,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.35.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

