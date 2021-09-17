Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $83,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.35.

FB traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $367.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,286,715. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

